Juncker’ goodwill visit to Washington
European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will not arrive in the United States for talks with President Donald Trump with a specific trade offer, the Commission spokesperson said.
Juncker will travel to Washington for talks focused on trade tensions after the U.S. imposition of tariffs on EU steel and aluminum and Trump’s intends to extend those measures to European cars.
Trump has repeatedly complained about the European Union, pointing to the higher duties it applies for car imports.