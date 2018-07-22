Ruinart Rosé champagne perfection

Just imagine 250 years ago, when a champagne with an unparalleled taste and colour was tasted for the very first time: the Œil de perdrix champagne , now known as Ruinart Rosé champagne.

Just imagine what those refined diners experienced when they discovered this champagne with its extraordinary colour. Flamboyant pink. How could a grand champagne house be so bold?

Ruinart Rosé was first brought to market in 1764. It was an instant success, not only in France, but beyond its borders as well. It grew quickly in popularity throughout Germany, the Netherlands, and Italy, then across Europe and in other continents.

It’s no accident that Maison Ruinart was founded in the Age of Enlightenment. It was a time when sophistication and philosophical thought took on huge importance, as well as the constant search for beauty, goodness and greater understanding.

Maison Ruinart was created in 1729, and its champagne was an integral part of the distinguished Enlightenment period. Elegance and finesse. Freshness and lightness.

The Chardonnay grape has shaped the signature of the Maison Ruinart. This delicate and demanding variety expresses itself through each of the Maison’s cuvées.

Chardonnay grapes from the Côte des Blancs and the Montagne de Reims make up 45% of the Ruinart Rosé blend.

This variety is so delicate and fragile that it takes specific know-how and a slow ripening process before it can reveal its delicacy and intensity.

Only the perfect mastery of this process allows the grapes to express the freshness of its citrus, floral, grapefruit, mint and rose aromas.

There is no room for error when revealing the characteristic delicacy and luminosity of this variety.

Unswerving dedication is required to achieve the unique character and aromatic freshness of Ruinart Rosé that is an integral part of Maison Ruinart.

Ruinart Rosé is composed of 55% Pinot Noir from the Montagne de Reims and the Vallée de la Marne, and 16% to 18% of that variety is made into red wine.

Powerful Pinot Noir brings body and roundness to the inimitable blend that creates this champagne. Close your eyes. Breathe in the aromas. And find freshly picked red berries: cherry, raspberry and wild strawberry.

Nose the wine again and enjoy the exotic notes of rose, pomegranate, lychee and guava.

And in the wake of these red berries and tropical fruit come the spicy notes of tonka bean and nutmeg.

Effervescence and intensity. Success and voluptuousness. Fruity notes that exude exoticism and singularity. Freshness and delicacy. Ruinart Rosé strikes an elegant balance, with its visual, aromatic, and flavoursome complexity.

And the balance of this Chardonnay and Pinot Noir blend brings Ruinart Rosé champagne into perfect equilibrium.

We have one bedroom only and we keep our location a bit secret, but we do love hosting Ruinart tastings. Yesterday we did a technical vertical tasting on Ruinart Rosé including a magnum and Dom Ruinart Rosé 2004 #Hotel1729 #Ruinart #Rosé pic.twitter.com/ibCRyZuveN — Ruinart Winemakers (@CarnetsRuinart) July 12, 2018