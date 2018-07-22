Britons sceptical about May Brexit plan

Prime Minister Theresa May сoncept to leave the European Union is overwhelmingly opposed by the British public and more than a third of voters would support a new right-wing political party committed to quitting the bloc, according to a new poll.

Political vulnerability of May government was exposed by the survey which found voters would prefer Boris Johnson, who quit as her foreign minister to negotiate with the EU and lead the Conservative Party into the next election.

Theresa May is facing an unprecedented political crisis, according to a new poll that reveals voters are implacably opposed to her Brexit plan and are prepared to turn to Ukip or parties of the far right https://t.co/DPvVyW2Uez — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) July 22, 2018

Only 16% of voters say May is handling the Brexit negotiations well, compared with 34% who say that Johnson would do a better job, according to the poll conducted by YouGov for The Sunday Times newspaper.