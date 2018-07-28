Pakistani migrant accused of arson in Greece

A Pakistani migrant was arrested for trying to set fire near the military camp of Perama. The arrest has been confirmed by the local police. 

Perama is an area with a high concentration of refugees. The migrant was arrested and interrogated after being charged and prosecuted with arson. Local police confirmed to our reporter that a Pakistani migrant has been arrested in the area.

The first information of the Local webpage epirus gate says that the perpetrator denies all charges and was just ‘working in the area’.

The heat of the Greek summer and the strong blowing winds could lead to a massive destruction as the military camp of Perama houses military equipment.

“We have serious indications and significant signs suggesting the criminal actions of arson,”  said Civil Protection Minister Nikos Toskas during press-conference.

 

