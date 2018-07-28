Kurz aims at negociated Brexit

European Union leaders will discuss Brexit at next meeting hosted by the Austrian presidency of EU in Salzburg, September 20, Prime Minister Theresa May’s office indicated after discussions with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

It is a great honour to welcome @theresa_may in #Salzburg for the festival. In our bilateral meeting we discussed the excellent relations btw the #UK & #Austria, #BREXIT and the AT EU Presidency @EU2018AT. pic.twitter.com/TtRz61X65R — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) July 27, 2018

“The summit will also cover illegal migration, and on this the Prime Minister confirmed that the UK will continue to work closely with the EU now and after Brexit,” May’s office said in a statement.

UK has yet to agree on a new frame for trade relationship with the European Union, and conclude two-year transition period after the departure from the EU will take on March 29 next year.

Prime minister Kurz received his British counterpart May for talks in Salzburg, underlining that it was important for both sides to avoid a “hard” or unregulated Brexit.

Masses of media for meeting today in Salzburg between Prime Minister @Theresa_May and Chancellor @sebastiankurz pic.twitter.com/lsikox34lb — Leigh Turner (@LeighTurnerFCO) July 27, 2018