Kurz aims at negociated Brexit
European Union leaders will discuss Brexit at next meeting hosted by the Austrian presidency of EU in Salzburg, September 20, Prime Minister Theresa May’s office indicated after discussions with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
“The summit will also cover illegal migration, and on this the Prime Minister confirmed that the UK will continue to work closely with the EU now and after Brexit,” May’s office said in a statement.
UK has yet to agree on a new frame for trade relationship with the European Union, and conclude two-year transition period after the departure from the EU will take on March 29 next year.
Prime minister Kurz received his British counterpart May for talks in Salzburg, underlining that it was important for both sides to avoid a “hard” or unregulated Brexit.