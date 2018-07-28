Galileo four satellites launch

This week four more Galileo satellites were successfully launched from the European spaceport in French Guiana on the European launcher Ariane-5. Now with a constellation of 26 satellites, the EU’s global satellite navigation system will provide a more precise signal across a range of valuable services.

Galileo has been a supplier of positioning and timing services to around 400 million users since December 2016. The latest launch brings the constellation close to completion in 2020, which is when Galileo will reach full operational capability. Once complete and with a record precision of 20cm, Galileo will be the most precise satellite navigation system in the world.

We now have four more #Galileo satellites in orbit, covering the whole world on a permanent basis!

Good news for transport, energy, agriculture and many other economic sectors.

What benefits will it bring to Europeans?

Thread on #EUSpace 🛰️ pic.twitter.com/eOtIgZ5V5W — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) July 26, 2018

Space may be far away but its technology, data and services have become indispensable in our daily lives, be it in rescue searches, connected cars, smart watches, farming or plane navigation. The European space industry is strong and competitive, creating jobs and business opportunities for entrepreneurs. For the next long-term EU budget 2021-2027, the Commission is proposing to bring all existing and new space activities under the umbrella of one single €16 billion ‘EU Space Programme‘.

Today, we will launch four #Galileo satellites.

They are named after European children who won a drawing competition. Tara, Samuel, Anna and Ellen will go to space! 🛰

Learn more → https://t.co/B1ZmzSchMh #EUSpace pic.twitter.com/Y9YOPsLZCA — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) July 25, 2018

“Another milestone towards the full operational capability of Galileo in 2020! Space is becoming a new economic frontier, as it is vitally linked to a growing number of sectors and driving their profound modernisation. In fact, 10% of the EU’s GDP is dependent on space-related services. We therefore need to strive for Europe’s global leadership and strategic autonomy“, vice-president of the Commission Maroš Šefčovič said.

#Galileo is now integrated in every new car model sold in Europe, supporting the eCall emergency response system.

From 2019, it will be integrated in digital tachographs of lorries to ensure the respect of driving time rules and improve #RoadSafety. pic.twitter.com/cziiGoaauy — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) July 26, 2018

“We can be very proud of our successful space activities. Europe has become a true space power. From the start of the mandate I had clear goals: develop the infrastructure on time and on budget, deliver first services and ensure rapid market uptake”, said Elżbieta Bieńkowska, Commissioner for the Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, who led the European Commission delegation to Kourou (French Guiana).

Galileo currently provides three types of satellite navigation based services

Galileo Open Service: a free service for positioning, navigation and timing. The timing service is increasingly robust, accurate and fast (in order of nanoseconds) compared to other location systems. It enables the eCall system , which has been mandatory in all new cars in the EU since 31 March 2018, to communicate the vehicle’s location to emergency services.

Galileo’s Search and Rescue (SAR) Service: localisation of distress signals from an enabled beacon. With the start of Galileo initial services in December 2016, the time it takes to detect a person lost at sea or in the mountains after a distress beacon is activated was reduced from up to 4 hours to about 10 minutes . The accuracy of localisation has improved too, from 10 km without Galileo to less than 2 km with Galileo. As of next year, the service will also send back a signal informing the person in danger that the distress signal has been picked up and localised.

Galileo Public Regulated Service (PRS) : an encrypted service designed for public authorities for security sensitive use, for instance military operations. PRS aims at ensuring service continuity, even in the most adverse environment. It offers a particularly robust and fully encrypted service for government users during national emergencies or crisis situations, such as terrorist attacks.

Anyone with a Galileo enabled device is able to use its signals for positioning, navigation and timing. Galileo services are based on highly accurate signals, but during the current initial phase they are not available all the time and therefore are used in combination with other satellite navigation systems such as GPS. Every addition to the constellation gradually improves Galileo availability and performance worldwide. Once the constellation reaches 30 satellites in 2020, Galileo will be fully operational and independent, meaning that a position could be established autonomously everywhere and anytime using Galileo satellites only.

Galileo is a civilian system under civilian control, which provides accurate positioning and timing information. Galileo aims to ensure Europe’s independence from other satellite navigation systems and its strategic autonomy in satellite navigation. Europe’s autonomy in this sector will boost the European job market, help the EU step up its role as a security and defence provider, and support emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, drones, automated mobility and the Internet of the Things.