Amsterdam CS violence victims remain in hospital

Dutch police shot and injured a suspect following a stabbing which left two people wounded at Amsterdam Central railway station.

The victims, as well as the suspected attacker, were sent to a local hospital, Dutch police communicated in Twitter micro blog.

Eyewitness said to Dutch media, there were around 15 police cars and a helicopter monitoring the scene.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area and the station was partially closed for a time, however it has since been fully reopened.

Dutch police has not given any comment on the incident, leaving unanswered question is it was terrorism-related. The name of the attacker was not revealed.