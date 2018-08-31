Donetsk independence leader assassinated in explosion

A key figure of self-proclaimed Donetsk Republic died in an explosion at a cafe he owned in Donetsk city сenter, the local media reports.

Alexander Zakharchenko‘s assassination was reported by Donetsk news agency DNR.

There was no secret that Zakharchenko has an argument with Kremlin, vividly criticizing Russian inconsistent policy towards self-proclaimed entities.

Authorities in the “Donetsk People’s Republic” have blamed previous assassinations of pro-independence leaders on the Ukrainian government, which repeatedly denies any involvement.

Some observers have attributed the deaths to infighting among the rebels, or moves by Moscow to eliminate inconvenient separatist leaders, who are not prepared to perform as puppets following ever changing geopolitical context.

The President offered condolences following the tragic death of DPR leader Alexander Zakharchenko — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) August 31, 2018

Meanwhile Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement calling for an investigation, and expressing believe Kiev is behind the assassination.

#Zakharova: "DPR head Zakharchenko has been killed in a terror attack in Donetsk. There is every reason to believe that the Kiev regime is behind his assassination. The global community must demand, and control the impartial investigation into that crime"https://t.co/GR13FeGgqL pic.twitter.com/UYEmXaGBEF — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) August 31, 2018

There is no further information available on the number of victims perished in the blast, however the photos from the site of explosion circulating in the social networks show considerable damages to the building.

Царствие небесное, земля пухом руководителю ДНР, депутату Парламента Новороссии Александру Захарченко pic.twitter.com/HKf4zPaZsk — Олег Царев (@OlegTsarov) August 31, 2018

AMENDED: Together with Zakharchenko the minister of budget of Donetsk Republic Alexandre Timofeev was transported to hospital intensive care. Names of two other victims of explosion remain unknown.