EU Ambassadors conference in Brussels

The annual EU Ambassadors conference will take place in Brussels from 3-7 September. The conference brings together the heads of all EU Delegations around the world as well as heads of the EU Missions, EU Special Representatives and EU Special Envoys.

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini, will on deliver the opening address on September 3.

Among Ambassadors taking floor over the course of the week are the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs of Belgium, Didier Reynders, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Chrystia Freeland, and the Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of Austria, which currently holds the 6-month rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Karin Kneissl. In addition, several Commissioners will hold discussions with the Ambassadors, as will senior officials from the European External Action Service (EEAS) and the European Commission.

The European Union has a network of 140 EU Delegations and Offices around the world. For over 50 years, the Delegations and Offices have been the face and voice of the EU towards the authorities and people of their host countries or international organisations.

The opening speech of the EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini will be transmitted live on EbS.