Twitter bans InfoWars accounts
According to the company, Jones accounts violated the company’s rules. The ban comes weeks after Jones was banned or suspended by other major tech companies like Apple, Facebook and YouTube.
“We took this action based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts’ past violations,” the company said in a series of tweets. “We wanted to be open about this action given the broad interest in this case.”