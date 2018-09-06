Twitter bans InfoWars accounts

Posted on by Leave a comment
Twitter has permanently banned accounts of TV host Alex Jones and InfoWars from the platform, the company said in a statement.

According to the company, Jones accounts violated the company’s rules. The ban comes weeks after Jones was banned or suspended by other major tech companies like Apple, Facebook and YouTube.

“We took this action based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts’ past violations,” the company said in a series of tweets. “We wanted to be open about this action given the broad interest in this case.”

 

tagged with , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s