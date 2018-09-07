EU vows to support Iraqi “new” government

The European Union calls on the Iraqi security forces to show maximum restraint and for protesters to keep protests peaceful. “The European Union will remain a strong partner and supporter of Iraq, including through its €400 million pledge at the Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq in February and its EU Assistance Mission for civilian security sector reform. We will work with the new government in support of the stability, security, inclusive democracy and prosperity that all Iraqis deserve” – the statement of the External Action Service says.

The escalating violence at protests in the southern part of Iraq underlines the urgent need for a formation of a representative new government. The EU calls on Iraqi security forces to show maximum restraint and for protesters to keep protests peaceful. https://t.co/JZ8XySe0VB — Maja Kocijančič (@MajaEUspox) September 6, 2018

Imposed curfew concludes anti-corruption demonstrations in the oil-rich city of Basra after protesters set fire to other parts of the city’s government and provincial council buildings, and some other government and political parties’ offices.

Iraqi protesters have torched the headquarters of Badr, Asaab Ahel al-Haq, Erada and volunteers are protecting Saraya al-Salam building in #Basra pic.twitter.com/MKFHHqL6PI — Zaid Benjamin (@zaidbenjamin) September 6, 2018

Protests over chronic shortages in essential services and widespread governmental corruption have broke out following the death of at least nine people and injuries to over hund in clashes between security forces and demonstrators.

Curfew imposed in Iraqi city of Basra after fresh outbreak of violent protests over poor public services https://t.co/1F92ygmZMG pic.twitter.com/dUtt9R1qG5 — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 7, 2018

So far efforts of the Iraqi authorities to quench public unrest, including imposition of curfews and deploying substantial military forces to Basra, have not been sucessful, failing to prevent protesters from setting on fire to the provincial council building and storming the governmental buildings.

Hello #world the Southern city of #Iraq #Basra have been shut down completely to stop the protests against the gov that provide nothing only #death to ppl.

No water, electricity, or safety. The #media controled by the gov to block all the news. Deliver our voise to world. pic.twitter.com/LB2WduGPcI — Yasser Eljuboori (@YasserEljuboori) September 4, 2018