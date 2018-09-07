EU vows to support Iraqi “new” government
The European Union calls on the Iraqi security forces to show maximum restraint and for protesters to keep protests peaceful. “The European Union will remain a strong partner and supporter of Iraq, including through its €400 million pledge at the Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq in February and its EU Assistance Mission for civilian security sector reform. We will work with the new government in support of the stability, security, inclusive democracy and prosperity that all Iraqis deserve” – the statement of the External Action Service says.
Imposed curfew concludes anti-corruption demonstrations in the oil-rich city of Basra after protesters set fire to other parts of the city’s government and provincial council buildings, and some other government and political parties’ offices.
Protests over chronic shortages in essential services and widespread governmental corruption have broke out following the death of at least nine people and injuries to over hund in clashes between security forces and demonstrators.
So far efforts of the Iraqi authorities to quench public unrest, including imposition of curfews and deploying substantial military forces to Basra, have not been sucessful, failing to prevent protesters from setting on fire to the provincial council building and storming the governmental buildings.