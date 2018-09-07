EU expresses solidarity to Afghans after bomb attack

Two journalists were among 20 people killed in Kabul in twin bomb attacks on a wrestling club on September 5, with the second blast targeting media and emergency services at the scene of the initial explosion. The first attack took place around 6 p.m. local time when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest in the Maiwand Wrestling Club, according to deputy spokesman for the Afghan interior ministry, Nasrat Rahimi.

“The EU stands in solidarity with Afghan people. We pay tribute to those who provided first assistance to the victims, as well as the media community, essential for the functioning of an open and tolerant society and democracy. The European Union’s commitment to support the people and authorities of Afghanistan in their efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability remains as strong as ever” – says the text the European Action Service statement.

Yesterday in Kabul, the people of Afghanistan once again suffered from the tragedy of terrorist attacks against civilians https://t.co/QOK1AD46tk — Maja Kocijančič (@MajaEUspox) September 6, 2018

James Mattis, the US Defense Secretary, arrived in Kabul for an unannounced visit on September 7 US media reported.

Mattis and Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were meeting with Army Gen. Scott Miller, the new commander of NATO troops in Afghanistan, NBC News reported.

They intend to discuss situation with peace talks with the Taliban, despite a deteriorating security climate in the country.

Mattis is scheduled to conduct a town hall meeting with troops, attend a weekly memorial service and meet with senior Afghan leaders, officials said as quoted by NBC News.