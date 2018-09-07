Barnier considers various Irish border solutions
The EU Brexit chief negotiator Michel Barnier said in evidence published on September, 7 that he was willing to consider new ways to solve the Irish border issue, the toughest of remaining issues in Britain’s exit negotiation.
Barnier said to the UK lawmakers that he did not agree with Prime minister Theresa May’s Chequers proposals on economic and trade policy which he said appeared to be suggesting Britain wanted a “kind of à la carte single market, a kind of cherrypicking approach”.
The negotiator said he was very concerned about the Irish border issue, and he also underlined that the EU was open to discussing different – possibly dispersed and new technological – ways of checking goods crossing the UK-Irish border.