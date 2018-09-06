Fur is OUT: Burberry goes fur-free

Starting with the Italian designer’s first collection, which he will premiere at London Fashion Week on September 17 at 5pm, the company will go fur free.

“Modern luxury means being socially and environmentally responsible,” Marco Gobbetti, Burberry’s chief executive officer, said of the in-house mission to go greener. “This belief is core to us at Burberry and key to our long-term success. We are committed to applying the same creativity to all parts of Burberry as we do to our products.”

Burberry’s management new fur-free policy is part of a broader change in the luxury industry. Over the past 18 months, brands including Gucci, Versace, and Michael Kors have made public statements declaring their labels fur-free. Previously, Giorgio Armani stopped using fur in 2016, while Calvin Klein has been fur-free for several years.

