American designer dresses Moët & Chandon Champagne

The decision of Virgil Abloh (37) to style a limited-edition bottle for the 275-year-old legendary Moët & Chandon Champagne came as a surprise to many fans of the American designer, who made a name in ultra modern fashion.

However Abloh himself does not consider the choice as contradictory to his artistic credo. “They approached me saying they had an opportunity to work on a special edition of their Champagne and I thought it interesting—so I agreed,” Abloh explains his interest in a legendary wine house. “For me, Moët is the best in class, you know. It’s an authentic product with an authentic history, you know, all the elements—that usually intrigues me to think of ideas.”

The designer dressed two editions of Moët Nectar Impérial Rosé “ready-to-wear” bottle, which be available for sale, and a three-liter Jeroboam, which will be exclusively destined to family and friends. Both collections will be released on October 15—with the 750ml priced at $60.

This year African-American from Illinois Virgil Abloh has every reason to raise a glass of Champagne to celebrate life becoming an artistic director for mensware of French legendary Louis Vuitton‘s fashion house.

We talked with @virgilabloh about his approach to design and why he decided to collaborate with Moët https://t.co/AZvW1xE8jj — Esquire (@esquire) September 6, 2018