Wilders blames Merkel for Amsterdam CS attack

A man who stabbed two American tourists at Amsterdam’s Central station last week named Dutch critics of Islam Geert Wilders during police questioning and added he was motivated by perceived insults to Islam in the Netherlands, according to prosecutors.

The attacker, identified by Dutch media as Jawed S., is a 19-year-old Afghan with residency in Germany, who traveled to Amsterdam to carry out an attack motivated of repeated insults to God, the Koran and Islam’s Prophet Mohammed, prosecutors said in a statement.

The attack occurred after Wilders canceled plans to organised a contest of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed and had a clear “terrorist motive”, prosecutors said.

He named Wilders, but did not say anything about the cartoon competition,” a statement said. “Up to now there is no evidence the suspect worked with others.”

Prosecutors said that German police had searched the man’s home in Germany and seized computer memory devices.

Both victims of stabbing are still in hospital recovering from severe injures.

Wilders reacted via his Twitter micro blog, being widely quoted in Dutch press: “Thanks to Merkel Afghan terrorist is in Europe, and thanks to our open borders could he simply come to our country”.

 

 

