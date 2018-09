The UK and the European Union are “closing in” on a withdrawal agreement, Brexit minister Dominic Raab said before a meeting of European leaders in Salzburg next week.

No new instructions from EU leaders to Barnier from next week's Salzburg Summit. So EU position won't change https://t.co/5I7pPkiFjx — David Garrahy (@EuroCelt) September 14, 2018

Different Brussels sources indicate that there cannot even be any change to Barnier’s mandate at Salzburg, because it is an informal Summit and doesn’t have the legal power to make instructions. Any change agreed informally would have to be passed next month, at the October European Council.

In Vienna, good meeting w/ Chancellor @sebastiankurz and his EU presidency team #eu2018at 🇦🇹🇪🇺 Ahead of Salzburg informal summit of EU leaders, we are determined to work for orderly withdrawal, incl. NI backstop, and ambitious future relationship with UK pic.twitter.com/ysBgDNIbBL — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) September 7, 2018