Salzburg: May demands realistic approach to Brexit process

EU heads of state or government gather on 19 and 20 September 2018 in #Salzburg, Austria for an informal meeting. The summit is hosted by Sebastian KURZ, Chancellor of Austria, which currently holds the presidency of the Council. The president of the European Council, Donald TUSK, chairs the meeting. He represents the EU together with the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude JUNCKER. According to the announced agenda Brexit talks progress will be discusses at working lunch on the 20th of September. This will be an opportunity to discuss the way forward. The 27 leaders will focus on:

the EU-UK future partnership;

how to organise the final phase of the talks, including the possibility of calling another summit in November;

the need for a legally operational backstop on Ireland;

British Prime Minister Theresa May appealed directly to the EU leaders during Wednesday informal dinner in #Salzburg to drop “unacceptable” Brexit demands that she said could rip Britain apart, urging the 27 bloc to respond in kind to her “serious and workable” plan.

PM @Theresa_May was welcomed by Austrian Chancellor @SebastianKurz in Salzburg ahead of an informal EU Council Meeting. pic.twitter.com/8VEV7IbZ5i — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) September 19, 2018