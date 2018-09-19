Channel human smuggler arrested in UK

A suspect wanted by Antwerp’s authorities for his connection with an alleged people smuggling network was arrested by the UK’s National Crime Agency in close cooperation with Belgian law enforcement.

BBC News – Birmingham man held in people smuggling network probe https://t.co/kWaz6awiKN — WTO Brexit (@yorkspride) September 19, 2018

British national Saman Sdiq (33) was arrested at his home address in the UK September, 17. He is suspected of providing vehicles from the UK to the criminal network of which several other alleged members have already been arrested and are in custody in Belgium.

Authorities believe the network collected migrants around Calais and took them into Belgium, before loading them into lorries near the town of Postel, near the Dutch-Belgian border. From there they transported migrants across the Channel.

Belgian prosecutors believe they have identified more than 15 attempts to smuggle illegal migrants between November 2017 and April 2018. On a number of occasions illegals, including minors and young children, were found hidden in the cargo space of the trucks.

“Belgium and the UK stand firm on stamping out this sort of crime and the horrendous ill-treatment of the vulnerable. The condition in which smuggled migrants are made to travel long distances is appalling. We will continue to find those responsible and punish them” – said British Ambassador to Belgium, Alison Rose.

The Calais 'Jungle' has closed, but many migrants are now trying to reach the UK from smaller French ports. In Ouistreham, @Stone_SkyNews has witnessed young men attempting to climb into lorries bound for Portsmouth. Read more on this story here: https://t.co/0VjaEXOOzj pic.twitter.com/JB3QowRskz — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 7, 2018