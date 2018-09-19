EU “unacceptable” Irish border demands

British prime minister Theresa May warns the EU to avoid the “unacceptable” demands in negotiations over Northern Ireland’s borders.

The prime minister will set out her case to other European leaders at a informal summit in Salzburg this week, hosted by Ausrtian Presidency of the EU.

Good to catch up today with @simoncoveney ahead of #Salzburgsummit18. Progress on backstop absolutely essential in the run up to October #EUCO #Brexit 🇮🇪🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/TrhnjosAaq — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) September 18, 2018

The reaction came after the EU top negotiator Michel Barnier suggested a shift in tone on his controversial “backstop” plan to avoid a hard border.

Theresa May will today reject Michel Barnier’s “improved” offer to solve the Irish border issue, warning that it still violates Britain’s red lines https://t.co/i3ElWaVGSk — The Times of London (@thetimes) September 19, 2018

“We are ready to improve this proposal,” Barnier said.

Another key EU figure, European Council president Donald Tusk, said the UK’s plan for the Irish border “will need to be reworked“.