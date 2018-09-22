Iran blames Ahvas attack to U.S. and allies

Following the deadly attack during the  military parade in southwestern of Iran’ Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said it was linked to the United States’ “allies in the region” and ordered security forces to bring the perpetrators to justice.

More than twenty killed, including 12 Revolutionary Guards, and another 60 were injured in a terrorist attack carried out during a military parade in southern Iran’s Ahvaz on September 22, the IRNA news agency reported.

At least dozen members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite military force, were slain in the attack, the Tasnim news agency reported earlier

The Patriotic Arab Democratic Movement in Ahwaz has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Four gunmen in a military uniform opened fire at the crowd from behind the stand, the reports said. The shooting lasted for about 10 minutes. Two gunmen were killed and two others were detained. According to a spokesman for Iran’s IRGC, the terrorists targeted both the military and the civilians, who had been invited to attend the event.

 

 

