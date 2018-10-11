Rutte lures Macron to join European Liberals

Posted on by Leave a comment

The EU politicians discuss the decision of French President Emmanuel Macron to join Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) in upcoming European elections. (Image: illustration).

A game-changing alliance led by French President Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Rutte is aiming to redraw the European political map to unite the liberal camp for next year’s European Parliament elections” – says Alfons Lopez Tena in his micro blog.

However not everyone understand the move. “I wouldn’t consider Mr. Macron a free market liberal when it comes to EU policy”, writes Pieter Cleppe from ALDE, who assesses the alliance as “wired‘, but nevertheless is “happy to meet” the French ruling party in the ranks of Liberals ahead of elections campaign.

 

tagged with , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s