Rutte lures Macron to join European Liberals
The EU politicians discuss the decision of French President Emmanuel Macron to join Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) in upcoming European elections. (Image: illustration).
“A game-changing alliance led by French President Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Rutte is aiming to redraw the European political map to unite the liberal camp for next year’s European Parliament elections” – says Alfons Lopez Tena in his micro blog.
However not everyone understand the move. “I wouldn’t consider Mr. Macron a free market liberal when it comes to EU policy”, writes Pieter Cleppe from ALDE, who assesses the alliance as “wired‘, but nevertheless is “happy to meet” the French ruling party in the ranks of Liberals ahead of elections campaign.