Russia on brink of Council of Europe
The Council of Europe (CoE) member states will have to make a decision reacting upon Russia’s refusal to resume payments to the organization’s budget, while there is a scenario that Moscow will be requested to leave the Council, Secretary General of the CoE Thorbjorn Jagland said.
“The matter is now urgent. Our member states will soon have to take a decision on Russia’s non-payment. This procedure could lead to Russia being asked to leave. It is not too late to prevent RUXIT. I am appealing to our governments to take their responsibility seriously and to find a solution with Russia. There must be a dialogue at the highest level for the conference of Foreign Ministers in Helsinki in May 2019,” Jagland told reporters.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx