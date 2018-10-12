Russia on brink of Council of Europe

The Council of Europe (CoE) member states will have to make a decision reacting upon Russia’s refusal to resume payments to the organization’s budget, while there is a scenario that Moscow will be requested to leave the Council, Secretary General of the CoE Thorbjorn Jagland said.

.@TJagland tells #CoE Assembly: "#Russia will not be back in January. This has been said to me. They will not pay for the whole year. We have to make up a budget that takes account of this fact." Watch LIVE https://t.co/m0HCo0E68E pic.twitter.com/mlAMznhzBe — Council of Europe (@coe) October 11, 2018

“The matter is now urgent. Our member states will soon have to take a decision on Russia’s non-payment. This procedure could lead to Russia being asked to leave. It is not too late to prevent RUXIT. I am appealing to our governments to take their responsibility seriously and to find a solution with Russia. There must be a dialogue at the highest level for the conference of Foreign Ministers in Helsinki in May 2019,” Jagland told reporters.

UK’s statement on Salisbury reminds that UK PM has asked @CoE to ‘think again’ about steps it is proposing on Russia’s return to the Parliamentary Assembly. #FCOHumanRights pic.twitter.com/xw3bKMqwkR — Christopher Yvon (@ChristopherYvon) September 12, 2018