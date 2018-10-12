Salvini suggests chemical castration of rapists

A 20-year-old Tunisian migrant allegedly raped a 38-year-old Slovakian woman in the Baobab volunteer-run migrant centre outside Rome’s Tiburtina rail station at night on October, 11, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said, calling for the chemical castration of the alleged rapist. (Image: illustration).

In some countries as South Korea, Poland, Estonia, Indonesia and the US states of California and Florida there is a practice of mandatory use of chemical castration for certain convicted sex offenders.

Recently Kazakhstan has adopted laws for chemical castration of pedophiles.

