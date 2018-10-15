EU leaders prepare for Brexit Summit

Ahead of the European Union Summit in Brussels (17/10/2018) a British government spokesman indicated progress had been made in some key areas. “However there remain a number of unresolved issues relating to the backstop. The UK is still committed to making progress at the October European Council,” he said.

The EU officials and diplomats said, that there are no plans for further talks before leaders of the other 27 EU member states meet over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday, October 17, to hear EU top negotiator Michel Barmier brief them on the state of play.

We met today @DominicRaab and UK negotiating team. Despite intense efforts, some key issues are still open, including the backstop for IE/NI to avoid a hard border. I will debrief the EU27 and @Europarl_EN on the #Brexit negotiations. — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) October 14, 2018

Several sources hinted there was little chance the leaders would give Barnier new instructions. The British Prime minister Theresa May will join the leaders on Thursday morning, however she is not expected to break the deadlock she has faced in Salzburg earlier this year.

Leader are expected to confirm whether enough progress had been made for meeting at another summit, planned in one month time for November 17-18, at which both the treaty on an orderly British withdrawal and a version of a document setting out future trade relations could be endorsed.

Once again @Anna_Soubry shows her #BrexitBetrayal character. The referendum was clear "Leave the EU". The uncomfortable truth is that #Remoaners worked hard to make #Brexit undeliverable, lie about the future outside EU. & owe a huge apology for being treasonous EU nationalists https://t.co/BNmS5Qcltw — Steven Woolfe MEP (@Steven_Woolfe) October 15, 2018