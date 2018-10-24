Venice resists mass tourism

In Italy, Venice have already banned actions such as laying on benches or eating in the streets, however more regulations are on the way recommended by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), offering to consider around 70 structural measures to harness tourists overflow.

It is hoped that a system of measures will control mass tourism and attract less rowdy visitors in a attempt to set a sustainable roadmap for urban tourism and place it in a wider urban agenda, also ensuring that local communities benefit from the positive aspects of arrivals.

Venice local communities welcome flows of tourists, but not overflow, causing noise and discomfort. The continuous public protests are providing reasons to create ways to preserve the quality of life in popular destinations without sacrificing tourism development, promotion and competitiveness.

As mega trends, such as globalization, urbanization, demographic shifts, rising middle-class and affluence come together with technological innovations, the effects of over-tourism will continue to impact local populations of the most spectacular sites.

The hunger for travel and the emergence of new tourism destinations have been met with a new ease and affordability supported by low-cost carriers and the recent emergence of home-sharing platforms.

One should not underestimate the challenge for the touristic industry, reducing it to a simple adjustment of pricing to balance supply and demand. While straightforward increasing the costs of visiting a destination or site is likely to limit the number of visitors, but it also raises considerations of elitism and the ability of domestic tourists to access their own heritage.