Migrants siege at Croatia border

Croatian police clarified the situation blaming circulation of false information that the authorities would open its borders letting in hundreds of illegal migrants and refugees gathering at crossings in Serbia and Bosnia, hoping to enter the EU via Croatia.

Meanwhile border crossing Maljevac between Bosnia and Croatia is now closed after group of migrants broke trough Police cordon from Bosnian side of the border. The group has been camping the whole night at the crossing.

Some 400+ migrants gathered this week on Bosnia and Herzegovina’s border with Croatia, with a similar number accumulating on Serbian border with Croatia, local media reported.

Croatian police continues to announce that misinformation had been spread that the EU state would open its borders, however it has no effect on waiting crowds.

“Among the migrant populations on the territory of Bosnia and Serbia, false information is spreading that the Republic of Croatia will allow their entry into its territory as well as further passage to the countries of Western Europe,” a police statement said.

Local police and members of Bosnia’s border units were deployed to the Maljevac border crossing in northern Bosnia and Herzegovina, where hundreds illegal migrants attempted to enter Croatia. At present no major incidents or escalation reported, but migrants continue to camp, awaiting for their chance, and small groups have already attempted to break through this morning.

There is a general public concern about the current developments in view of accumulating crowds of illegal migrants. An opinion prevails that without the EU assistance Croatian border control units will not be able to respond to the scale of the challenge.

Moment when number of migrants broke trough Police cordon at the border between Bosnia and Croatia this morning on BP Maljevac.

Photos: @aa_balkans pic.twitter.com/NG7vdL0VKw — Aldin 🇧🇦 (@aldin_ww) October 24, 2018