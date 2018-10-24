Niqab wear as ‘human right’
A panel of independent experts, monitoring states compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, said France had 180 days to report back about actions it had taken to restore rights of wearing niqab.
France’s ban on the niqab has been ruled a violation of human rights, The UN Human Rights Committee said, explaining that it has put Muslim women and risks “confining them to their homes.
In a landmark ruling the UN moved to support wearers of the full-body Islamic veil and ordered French authorities to repay two citizens convicted for wearing niqabs in 2012.
The committee issued a statement clarifying that France had failed to make the case for its so-called ‘burqa ban‘ and ordered it to review the legislation.