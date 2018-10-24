Niqab wear as ‘human right’

A panel of independent experts, monitoring states compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, said France had 180 days to report back about actions it had taken to restore rights of wearing niqab.

#France: Fining two women for wearing the #niqab in public violated their freedom of religion — #HRCttee experts not persuaded by France’s claim that ban was necessary & proportionate for security reasons or for attaining the goal of “living together”. 📑 https://t.co/NBxXFLCZXF pic.twitter.com/ZjBQORwy3k — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) October 23, 2018

France’s ban on the niqab has been ruled a violation of human rights, The UN Human Rights Committee said, explaining that it has put Muslim women and risks “confining them to their homes.

Islam does not ask women to cover their face. This is from the same tribal #misogyny that female corcumsision comes from. In Haj, the ritual becomes null and void if a female pilgrim covers her face, hands & feet. #niqab & #bourqa should be banned for security and civil reasons. https://t.co/tI2hxr0pvN — Maria Sarsalari (@MariaSarsalari) October 24, 2018

In a landmark ruling the UN moved to support wearers of the full-body Islamic veil and ordered French authorities to repay two citizens convicted for wearing niqabs in 2012.

The committee issued a statement clarifying that France had failed to make the case for its so-called ‘burqa ban‘ and ordered it to review the legislation.

Infographic on Islamic dress as the UN Human Rights Committee criticises France's so-called burqa banhttps://t.co/PYq81wMSlS pic.twitter.com/oYkf8SJ2yQ — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 23, 2018