Trump points at Europe illegal immigration “mess”

While a flow of migrants in two ‘caravans’ is moving through Central America in hope to settle in the United States, President Trump has issued a number of messages in his Twitter micro blog. The latest one is addressed to “advocates” of illegal immigration referring to European experience as a negative example. “…Take a good look at what happened to Europe over the last 5 years. A total mess! They only wish they has that decision to make over again”.

The population left the crime-ridden city of San Pedro Sula in Honduras on 13 October. From there, the migrants walked on foot to Nueva Ocotepeque, and then crossed into Guatemala.

Their aim is to reach the United States where they say they want to start a new life away from the criminal gangs which control parts of Honduras.

But US President Donald Trump, who campaigned on a promise to curb illegal immigration to the US, said he would not let the caravan cross into the US.

Keeping the promise is essential for reputation of his Republican Party at stake in the forthcoming midterm elections on 6 November.

