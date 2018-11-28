Italy budget tussle goes on

European Commission vice president for the euro Valdis Dombrovskis said the EC wants to see a “considerable, and not marginal” correction in Italy‘s budget adjustment from the initial package that was rejected.

Dombrovskis said the direction of the budget was currently “counter-productive“.

“It must be revised,” he added.

The government has been sending mixed signals on whether it will cut a planned budget deficit from 2.4% to give some ground to the EC in the budget tussle.

#UPDATE A reduction in Italy's public deficit to 2.2 percent, as certain government officials have suggested, is insufficient to avoid EU sanctions, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis has said #ItalyBudget pic.twitter.com/zX4HP6pmtb — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 28, 2018

At present Italy is intensely exploring for ways to contain public spending while supporting flagging economic growth in a bid to head off disciplinary action by the European Commission, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said. The intention to postpone the reprimands is becoming an increasingly difficult exercise ahead of the looming European elections.

Italy seeks budget tweaks that support growth and contain deficit: Giovanni Tria https://t.co/xs1KGIw6qQ via @Reuters pic.twitter.com/8JKGkwPTaF — Dan Popescu (@PopescuCo) November 28, 2018

Tria told the Senate the government was looking for “financial space to improve the balance between the need to support growth and the need to solidify the sustainability of the public accounts”.