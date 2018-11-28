UK assesses ‘no-deal’ effects

The UK government continues issue warnings of “no-deal” Brexit would be damaging fo the economy, but acknowledged that Prime Minister Theresa May’s draft approved by the EU, but opposed by many of her own political family, would also leave the economy worse off than staying in the EU.

The Brexit Deal for jobs and our economy explained in 60 seconds 👇 #BackTheBrexitDeal pic.twitter.com/wiB5uC9wa5 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) November 28, 2018

In a scenario endorsing the agreement May has reached with 27 European Union leaders in Brussels at Article 50 Summit, the national output would be 2.1 percent smaller in just over 15 years’ time than if Britain remained in the bloc, the government said.

Key points about slow punctures (as opposed to cliff edges): takes a long time to notice you’ve got one, and then it’s hard to know when and where you picked it up. Brexit will be a slow economic puncture and it may take a while to notice the harm https://t.co/sdjcSzygsD — Anand Menon (@anandMenon1) November 28, 2018

But in case of no deal departure, it would be 7.7 percent smaller.

This is what happens when you define success as coming back with something – anything – that you can label "Brexit". Theresa May's deal keeps the worst bits of EU membership while junking the good bits. https://t.co/rVu1ofH45R — Daniel Hannan (@DanielJHannan) November 28, 2018