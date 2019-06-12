Abha airport resumed flights

This morning the airport in Abha in southern Saudi Arabia was hit by a rocket, injuring at least 26 civilians. The attack has been claimed by the Houthi movement.

“The European Union expresses its wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured” says the European External Action Service spokesperson statement.

LIVE: Houthi-affiliated Masirah TV reports that Saudi Arabia's Abha airport was struck with a cruise missile. Latest on the attack: https://t.co/hTXqZ18qVO https://t.co/2xaQHg2S7h — Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) June 12, 2019

“At a time when tensions in the region are on the rise, it is essential to show maximum restraint and refrain from further acts of escalation. Such provocative attacks pose a threat to regional security and undermine the UN-led political process in Yemen”.

#SaudiArabia 🇸🇦: #Breaking 26 people were wounded by a Houthi projectile which hit the arrivals hall at #Abha Airport, near the Yemeni border.

– Houthi media claimed that the airport was targeted using a cruise missile. @IntellFusion pic.twitter.com/IMavE4rOEG — Intelligence Fusion -Asia (@IF_Asia_) June 12, 2019

“The EU reiterates its full support to the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths and his work to ensure the implementation of the Hodeidah Agreement and promote political consultations. Only an inclusive political agreement can put an end to this conflict.”

Governor of Asir Region: All injured due to terrorist attack are safe and navigation movement at #Abha Airport is normal

–https://t.co/63jSJyo9iP pic.twitter.com/oZoUlbTG4q — AlRiyadh Daily (@alriyadhdaily) June 12, 2019