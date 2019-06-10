Kazakhstan elections “tarnished” by violations

“Presidential elections took place in the Republic of Kazakhstan on 9 June 2019 with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev voted into his first term as President. According to the preliminary findings of the internationally-recognised OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission, the election offered an important moment for potential political reforms, but it was tarnished by clear violations of fundamental freedoms as well as pressure on critical voices. There were widespread detentions of peaceful protesters on election day” reads the text of the European External Action Service (EEAS) spokesperson statement.

On the presidential elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 https://t.co/AEoFZOhI3p — Maja Kocijančič (@MajaEUspox) June 10, 2019

“Overall, the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission recognised that elections were administered efficiently by the Central Electoral Commission, but significant irregularities were observed across the country, including cases of ballot box stuffing, group voting and series of identical signatures on voter lists. The count was also negatively assessed in more than half of observations.

Kazakhstan elected the hand-picked successor of former president Nursultan Nazarbayev with 70% of the vote, as police arrested hundreds of protesters. #Kazakhstan #KazakhElection https://t.co/Mph7cr3obq — Asia Times (@asiatimesonline) June 9, 2019

“In the light of the shortcomings reported by the OSCE/ODIHR Mission, we expect Kazakhstan to address these violations, as well as the controlled legal and political electoral framework, as they run counter to the country’s OSCE commitments and international obligations. In the framework of our Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with Kazakhstan, the European Union stands ready to further support reforms to strengthen the promotion and protection of fundamental freedoms and human rights, the respect for democratic principles, the rule of law and good governance.”

The site of Sunday protests in #NurSultan riot police all along the Republic Street #KazakhElection pic.twitter.com/AZJTrKcoce — rayhan demytrie (@rayhandemytrie) June 10, 2019

“We look forward to working with the new President in this regard, as well as to advance EU-Kazakhstan relations more broadly.”