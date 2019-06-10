Hunt promises new Brexit deal

Jeremy Hunt, one of the candidates aiming to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, said he would leave the European Union without a deal (Withdrawal Agreement) but with a heavy heart and that he hoped the bloc would engage with a new British leader.

Our failure to deliver Brexit has put our country and our party in grave peril. The leadership I offer is based on one simple truth: without Brexit there will be no Conservative government and maybe no Conservative Party,” Hunt said.

If we want a deal we are going to have to engage seriously with Brussels. From my conversations with European leaders, it is clear to me there is a deal to be done, they want us to come up with proposals.Hunt added.

