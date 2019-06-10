Hunt promises new Brexit deal

Jeremy Hunt, one of the candidates aiming to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, said he would leave the European Union without a deal (Withdrawal Agreement) but with a heavy heart and that he hoped the bloc would engage with a new British leader.

With me to face the unyielding Brussels machine, you’ll be sending in a Prime Minister who has been negotiating all his life. — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) June 10, 2019

“Our failure to deliver Brexit has put our country and our party in grave peril. The leadership I offer is based on one simple truth: without Brexit there will be no Conservative government and maybe no Conservative Party,” Hunt said.

Our failure to deliver Brexit has put our country and our party in grave peril. The leadership I offer is based on one simple truth: without Brexit there will be no Conservative government and maybe no Conservative Party. — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) June 10, 2019

“If we want a deal we are going to have to engage seriously with Brussels. From my conversations with European leaders, it is clear to me there is a deal to be done, they want us to come up with proposals.” Hunt added.

I’m the only candidate with a background as a successful negotiator, and the only person who will be able to go to Brussels and get a deal. pic.twitter.com/VCC4k4suDy — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) June 9, 2019