Visegrad group meets over EU top jobs

Posted on by Leave a comment

The leaders of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic will meet in Budapest on July 13 to discuss candidates for top jobs in the European Union to ensure the representation of the Eastern Europe, and in a sign of regional coordination by the Visegrad Four #V4. (Image above: Victor Orban and Jean-Claude Juncker, archive)

EU member states are in process of selection of new top executives of the European Commission, the European Council, the European Parliament and the European Central Bank.

