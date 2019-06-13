UK Javid singed Assange extradition to US

British Home Secretary Sajid Javid informed press about his signature of an extradition order to send WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (47) to the United States.

Javid explained that the decision on Assange’s extradition would be made on June 14 in a court, however an appeal from the part of the defendant is expected.

Assange faces an 18-count indictment in the United States that accuses him of soliciting and publishing classified military information and conspiring with former U.S. Army Private Chelsea Manning to crack the password of a U.S. Defense Department computer.



The indictment, issued by the U.S. Justice Department in May, includes charges under the Espionage Act.



Assange was evicted on April 11 from the Embassy of Equador in London, where he had been sheltering since 2012 after he was granted a political asylum.



British police and is currently serving a 50-week sentence for breach the conditions of the bail.

Swedish prosecution has re-opened a case of alleged rape against him, requesting the questioning, which Assange has agreed to do with the investigators visiting him in the UK to avoid risks of extradition to the U.S.

The scale of the WikiLeaks leak was huge – 750,000 classified and unclassified but sensitive military, and diplomatic documents were released in 2010.

Assange faces up to 170 years in prison and his extradition sets a dangerous global precedent for the suppression of press freedom.

It was one of the first mass releases of secret documents, exposing American war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan and on a different scale to anything WikLeaks had done before.