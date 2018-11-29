Ukraine Azov sea ports blocked
Two Ukrainian Azov Sea ports, Berdyansk and Mariupol (pictured), are de facto under blockade by Russia as vessels are being barred from leaving and entering, Ukraine minister, Volodymyr Omelyan, said.
Overall, 35 vessels have been prevented from carrying out normal operations and only vessels moving towards Russian ports on the Azov Sea are permitted entry, he said on Facebook.
Previously the EU and NATO called for de-escalation, and restraint of all parties involved, there was also a clear message of a negotiated solution of the problem.
The president of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani received the Ukrainian delegation, and discussed the developments in the Azov sea and Kerch Strait.
NATO issued a statement, calling for restraint and de-escalation.