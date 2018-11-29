Ukraine Azov sea ports blocked

Two Ukrainian Azov Sea ports, Berdyansk and Mariupol (pictured), are de facto under blockade by Russia as vessels are being barred from leaving and entering, Ukraine minister, Volodymyr Omelyan, said.

Overall, 35 vessels have been prevented from carrying out normal operations and only vessels moving towards Russian ports on the Azov Sea are permitted entry, he said on Facebook.

Previously the EU and NATO called for de-escalation, and restraint of all parties involved, there was also a clear message of a negotiated solution of the problem.

I met the Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament, Andriy Parubiy. The growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine are worrying. I call for full compliance with existing agreements and with the international law and I ask both sides to cooperate on a positive solution. pic.twitter.com/4LIfK8fg0n — Antonio Tajani (@EP_President) November 27, 2018

The president of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani received the Ukrainian delegation, and discussed the developments in the Azov sea and Kerch Strait.

NATO issued a statement, calling for restraint and de-escalation.

#NATO is closely monitoring developments in the #AzovSea & #KerchStrait, & we are in contact with the #Ukrainian authorities. We call for restraint & de-escalation. Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/DDtfvNLa4K — Oana Lungescu (@NATOpress) November 25, 2018