Karim MEP: “Georgia is European”

Reflecting upon the recent developments in Georgia electing the first woman-president. the chair of the European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with South Caucasus (DSCA) Sajjad KARIM (UK, ECR) shared his vision of the dynamics between the EU and the countries of the region: Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia, underlining their remarkable progress in rapprochement with Europe.

MEP Karim perceives the President-elect Salomé Zurabishvili as someone who “really understands the depth of the European values”, who “lived and breathed Europe” her entire life has the ability to influence the direction of the country, the people, and the entire region – the South Caucasus.

.@rustavi2 interview on Georgia’s Presidential election:- “Congratulations to Salome Zurabishvili on her election victory. It truly fills me with great pride that Georgia has elected its first female head of state & is comparable to our own Margaret Thatcher moment.”#Georgia pic.twitter.com/yAwghqKPwe — Sajjad Karim MEP Conservative (@SHKMEP) November 29, 2018

“Georgia is Europe” – Karim continued, underlining the choice of a French-born woman President is a clear sign of European aspirations of the Georgians.

The election of the Salome Zurabishvili as a President of Georgia in the second round of elections marked her remarkable victory, establishing the ruling party candidate and former Georgian foreign minister as the first female head of state.

Zurabishvili won the run-off with 59.6 percent of the ballot, according to the Central Election Commission, while her competitor Grigol Vashadze took 40.4 percent.

Salome Zurabishvili has won #Georgia's presidential election, becoming the first woman to hold the role. By this election, Georgia confirms one more time its commitment to democratic devepment of the country🇬🇪 — David Zalkaliani (@DZalkaliani) November 29, 2018

The first woman to be elected to the role was backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party, founded by billionaire banker Bidzina Ivanishvili, the country’s richest man. Zurabishvili is expected to try and balance pro-Western aspirations while avoiding antagonizing Moscow.

This regional Delegation serves the EU-Armenia Parliamentary Partnership Committee (PPC), the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee (PCC) and the EU-Georgia Parliamentary Association Committee (PAC). These three countries – Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia – are part of the EU’s Eastern Neighbourhood policy. The parliamentary extension of our relations was established in bilateral agreements, concluded with Azerbaijan in 1999, Georgia in 2014 and Armenia in 2017.