Slovak top diplomat resigns over Global Compact

Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak has decided to resign in protest at Parliament’s decision to reject a UN pact on the perception of migration #GlobalCompact, his office said.

Lajcak was President of the United Nations General Assembly when the migration pact was adopted and had earlier warned he would quit if his country did not support it.

“Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak has decided, following today’s vote (in parliament)… to resign,” the ministry said, details will follow after Lajcak meets Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini and President Andrej Kiska the office added.

The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration was approved in July by all 193 member UN nations except the United States, which backed out last year, and is due to be ratified formally in December.