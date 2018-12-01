Swiss cabinet against EU immigration referendum

The Swiss government said it opposed curbing immigration from the European Union as suggested in a planned referendum because it could harm exports to the country’s biggest trade partner.

“Cancelling the free movement of people would fundamentally call into question the bilateral path for Switzerland and Europe,” Justice Minister Simonetta Sommaruga said at a press conference in Bern.

#BREntscheid. Eine Kündigung der Personenfreizügigkeit würde die Personenfreizügigkeit der Schweiz mit der Europäischen Union grundlegend in Frage stellen. Kurzfassung MK des Bundesrates mit Bundesrätin #SimonettaSommaruga zur #Begrenzungsinitiative (BK)https://t.co/QPdp2AvlK7 — André Simonazzi (@BR_Sprecher) November 30, 2018

The 500-million strong EU insists its citizens be admitted to live and work freely in non-member Switzerland in exchange for enhanced Swiss access to the bloc’s Single market.

Anti-immigration members of the Swiss People’s Party (SVP), the largest party in parliament, have pushed to end that free movement on the grounds that it leaves the country without adequate tools to manage its growing population and encroaches on its sovereignty.

A referendum must be held on the matter as the required number of signatures has been gathered, but it remains unclear how much support such a proposal might garner in a nationwide vote. No date for the vote has been set yet.

The seven-member cabinet said approving of the proposal at referendum would hurt Swiss efforts to attract qualified workers, stunt economic growth by crimping exports and raise the prices consumers pay for EU imports.

Le Conseil fédéral attaché à la libre circulation https://t.co/URykr03Hde pic.twitter.com/6iqXSdCb90 — Le Temps (@letemps) November 30, 2018