Ukrainian servicemen charged with violating Russian border

Posted on

Ukrainian military servicemen and Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) officers detained in the Kerch Strait have been charged with violating Russia’s border, Nikolai Polozov, the lawyer of one of the detained, told TASS.

“Charges were brought right after their arrest. All of them are charged with violating the Russian border under Article 322.3 of the Russian Criminal Code,” the lawyer said. According to Polozov, he hasn’t met with his client Denis Gritsenko since the latter was arrested.

I haven’t met with my client yet, I don’t know whether any documents have been sent to Moscow and who is conducting the investigation,” the lawyer added.

 

