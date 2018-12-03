Conte confident in budget accord with Brussels
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte replied to Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici‘s call for a “credible” budget deficit cut by saying “our actions are credible”.
“I am confident in a deal” with the EU Conte said “we are making steps forward in these hours”.
Conte added that the government’s aim is to pass reforms, and “numbers are the last thing“. Conte continued that a budget infringement procedure initiated Brussels was “not be wished for” since it would “create anxiety“. “An infringement procedure is not to be wished for, because it would place us in difficulty and can cause anxiety” on the markets, he explained.”We are working to redo the budget, but we believe we are in the right.
“I am absolutely confident in an accord. The atmosphere is fruitful, operative, constructive”, ANSA News Agency reports from Italy.