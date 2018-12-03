Conte confident in budget accord with Brussels

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte replied to Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici‘s call for a “credible” budget deficit cut by saying “our actions are credible”.

Our actions credible – Conte to Mosvcovi. Infringement procedure not be wished for, sure of deal says PM https://t.co/hLpSRnU2DC — Ansa English News (@ansa_english) November 30, 2018

“I am confident in a deal” with the EU Conte said “we are making steps forward in these hours”.

Conte added that the government’s aim is to pass reforms, and “numbers are the last thing“. Conte continued that a budget infringement procedure initiated Brussels was “not be wished for” since it would “create anxiety“. “An infringement procedure is not to be wished for, because it would place us in difficulty and can cause anxiety” on the markets, he explained.”We are working to redo the budget, but we believe we are in the right.

“I am absolutely confident in an accord. The atmosphere is fruitful, operative, constructive”, ANSA News Agency reports from Italy.

#G20Argentina 🇦🇷🇮🇹🇪🇺 | At the end of the #G20 comes the summit between the Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe #Conte, and the European staff with #Juncker: relaxed climate, you see some possibilities on the economic maneuver. #G20Summit2018 @g20org pic.twitter.com/cKYpu5TO2x — Onorio Ferraro 📰 (@Onorio_Ferraro) December 1, 2018