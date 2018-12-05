Russia considers NATO proposal on INF Treaty

Moscow’s proposals to discuss issues related to the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) with the United States remain on the table, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing, commenting on the ultimatum on the treaty put forward by the US and NATO.

#Zakharova: We have been analysing this text. It reiterates the earlier allegations of Russia having violated this agreement. We have repeatedly stated that these are unsubstantiated speculations. No evidence has ever been presented to us — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) December 5, 2018

“We are ready to continue the dialogue in appropriate formats on the entire range of problems related to this document on the basis of professionalism and mutual respect, without putting forward unsubstantiated accusations and ultimatums. Our proposals are well known and remain on the negotiating table,” she said.

#Zakharova: Once again we reaffirm our unchanged position. The INF Treaty is one of the key pillars of strategic stability and international security. We categorically object to its dismantlement — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) December 5, 2018

The diplomat confirmed Russia has started considering the US and NATO statement on withdrawing from the INF Treaty in 60 days.

The U.S. today declares it has found Russia in material breach of the treaty and will suspend our obligations as a remedy effective in 60 days unless Russia returns to full and verifiable compliance. https://t.co/si60tWPfLm — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 4, 2018