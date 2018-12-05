Russia considers NATO proposal on INF Treaty
Moscow’s proposals to discuss issues related to the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) with the United States remain on the table, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing, commenting on the ultimatum on the treaty put forward by the US and NATO.
“We are ready to continue the dialogue in appropriate formats on the entire range of problems related to this document on the basis of professionalism and mutual respect, without putting forward unsubstantiated accusations and ultimatums. Our proposals are well known and remain on the negotiating table,” she said.
The diplomat confirmed Russia has started considering the US and NATO statement on withdrawing from the INF Treaty in 60 days.