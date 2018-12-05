Ankara requests suspects of Khashoggi assassination extradition

Turkey has instructed Saudi Arabia to extradite all suspects in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, including two key allies of crown prince – de facto ruler of the country Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

#BREAKING Istanbul chief prosecutor's office files arrest warrants for Saudi officials Ahmed Asiri and Saud al-Gahtani in relation to #JamalKhashoggi murder (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/AqRGJQpfM8 — The New Turkey (@TheNewTurkey) December 5, 2018

Istanbul’s chief prosecutor has filed warrants for the arrest of a top aide of de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman and the deputy head of foreign intelligence on suspicion of planning Khashoggi’s murder.

The prosecutor’s office has announced there is “strong suspicion” Saud al-Qahtani and General Ahmed al-Asiri, who were removed from their positions in October, were among the planners of the 2 October killing of the jounalist at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, two Turkish officials told Reuters.

#BREAKING Turkish prosecutors say they are seeking the arrest of two Saudi crown prince allies over Khashoggi murder pic.twitter.com/guME8DB4tQ — AFP news agency (@AFP) December 5, 2018