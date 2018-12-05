UN human rights chief demands investigation in Khashoggi murder

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet says international investigation needed to determine who was responsible for “awful killing” of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Twenty-two US senators have also called for an investigation under the Global Magnistky Act which could determine whether the Saudis are responsible for extrajudicial killing, torture or other gross violations of human rights.

In the weeks since Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated, the steady stream of disturbing and macabre allegations has presented a file of evidence so damning that even the Saudi government had to reverse its initial denials and acknowledge that he was killed.

The circumstances surrounding his death have resonated globally because such a heinous act not only demands answers — it also demands truth and justice.

