UK government opposes II Brexit referendum

The idea of a second Brexit referendum is very likely to be voted again in Westminster although the government remains opposed to the second plebiscite on the same issue of leaving the European Union, the British finance minister said.

Chancellor Philip Hammond says "what we know about the vast majority of voters in this country is that they just want us to leave." Recent polling from YouGov found that 49 per cent of people wanted to leave the EU, 37 per cent wanted to remain and 13 per cent weren't sure. pic.twitter.com/mQ1aW6HgM7 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) April 12, 2019

“I remain optimistic that over the next couple of months we will get a deal done,” he told reporters in Washington where he is attending meetings at the International Monetary Fund.

Philip Hammond said he hoped parliament would break the Brexit deadlock by passing a deal by the end of June, potentially ending the calls for a new referendum, and there was a “good chance” of a breakthrough in talks with the opposition Labour Party.

Philip Hammond said on Friday that he felt "more than delighted that we are not leaving the European Union tonight". 17.4 million voters are feeling rather less than delighted about it.https://t.co/OzGWldvtmu — Change Britain (@Change_Britain) April 14, 2019