EU for aid to reconstruct Notre-Dame

The president of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani expressed his grief, and his support to France in dramatic moments of aftermath of fire, consuming greatest Paris monument. He called Notre-Dame “first Cathedral” of his life, and added that his heart is broken. The emotional address of the president came during the morning Plenary session in the European parliament, Strasbourg.

#NotreDame a été la première cathédrale de ma vie. Mon coeur est blessé comme le cœur de nous tous. Nous sommes aux côtés de la France et des français. pic.twitter.com/nIY21y8Spz — Antonio Tajani (@EP_President) April 16, 2019

The president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said in his Twitter micro blog, that he had been following the development of the situation “minute by minute”, underlining that Notre-Dame belongs to humanity. He referred to the fire as “horror”, sharing feelings of French nation.

Je suis minute par minute l'incendie dont Notre-Dame de Paris est la proie. Notre-Dame de Paris appartient à l'humanité toute entière.

Quelle triste spectacle. Quelle horreur. Je partage l'émotion de la nation française qui est aussi la nôtre.https://t.co/CyBYBJZ9Q0 — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) April 15, 2019

The president of the European Council Donald Tusk stepped forward with an optimistic message of possibility of reconstruction of Notre Dame. Being a citizen of Polish city of Gdansk he ensured that it is possible, illustrating his opinion with the experience of his home town, which suffered almost total destructed and resurrected.

I’d like to say words of comfort and solidarity with the French nation, also as citizen of Gdańsk, 90% destroyed and burnt, later rebuilt. You will also rebuild your cathedral!

From Strasbourg, French capital of the EU, I call on all 28 States to take part in this task.#NotreDame — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) April 16, 2019