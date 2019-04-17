Latvian PM shares vision of Future of Europe

The EU needs to strengthen the its core principles, Latvian Prime Ministers Krišjānis Kariņš said in the debate on the Future of Europe, on April 17 at European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg.

Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš debated the future of Europe with MEPs today. — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) April 17, 2019

Kariņš suggested four main fields of EU action: completing the Single Market, controlling external borders, undertaking a smart transition towards clean energy and boosting security. “Don’t fight the populists, address the causes of people’s malcontent,” Prime Minister said. With people worrying about their jobs, the EU needs to sharpen its main tool for job creation – the Single Market. Europe needs to foster “National Champions” by opening up the Single Market, not embarking on a Chinese way of protectionism. “We need to continue to tear down the barriers to the Single Market. This is what will create more jobs and more wealth in Europe,” he said, singling out digital industry and services as the two main fields of action.

To avoid re-erecting internal borders and allow for an unhindered Single Market, the EU needs to shore up its external borders, control migration and make sure people arriving in the EU accept European values. “It is extremely important to maintain our national identities. Arrivals need to adapt themselves,” Mr Kariņš said, suggesting that Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency need to be beefed up further. “If we truly want to increase the share of renewable energy in our system, we need to open up markets and deregulate prices. Consumer choice is what can best drive energy transition,” the Latvian PM suggested. “By opening electricity markets to competition and market prices, we can greatly increase the uptake in renewable energy sources and increase energy efficiency.” “My country spends 2% of its GDP on the military. I believe we all should. But we also need to work on strengthening our information defence”, PM Kariņš said, adding that new legislation could help to hold social media platforms to account for allowing disinformation to spread . #Latvia 🇱🇻 is a country that knows better than most what it takes and what it is worth to be part of our Union 🇪🇺. “You are a country that has always taken your destiny into your own hands,” said @JunckerEU to @krisjaniskarins #FutureofEurope pic.twitter.com/19DslCR8Dn — Valdis Dombrovskis (@VDombrovskis) April 17, 2019 The Prime minister had discussion with MEPs, many of whom knew him as a colleague in the European Parliament. Izcila mūsu @Jauna_Vienotiba premjera @krisjaniskarins uzruna @Europarl_LV, Strasbūrā. Lieliska programma Eiropas nākotnei un likumsakarīgi pēc uzrunas – kājās stāvošo aplausi. pic.twitter.com/DrolftF88a — Inese Vaidere (@IneseVaidere) April 17, 2019 However Prime minister has been also confronted with harsh criticism for disparity between his speech and realities. Lativian MEP Andrejs MAMIKINS raised a range of problems, including double citizenship of Mr.Kariņš, who kept his American passport while being head of Latvian government. MEP Mamikins pointed to the chronic situation of conflict of interests. Šodien bija premjera K.Kariņa kārta piedalīties ES nākotnei veltītajās debatēs. Premjers runāja par dažādību Eiropā un par to,ka jācīnās pret netīru naudu. Savukārt es piedāvāju premjeram neliekuļot un ieskatīties spogulī.#EP #Strasbourg @krisjaniskarins @IneseVaidere @Loskutovs pic.twitter.com/dwradXL2iG — Andrejs Mamikins (@andrejsmamikins) April 17, 2019 “Today was the prime Minister of Mr. Kariņas to participate in the ES future debate. The Prime minister spoke of the diversity in Europe and the need to fight dirty money. In return, I offer the prime_minister to look in the mirror”, MEP MAMIKINS said.