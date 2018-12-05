Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrin i announced on 5 December that the country will expel a Russian diplomat on basis of the information from the military intelligence that he was engaged in espionage, the Slovak media outlet Dennik reported .

“We expelled him on November 22 and he left Slovakia within 48 hours”, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said.

Slovensko vyhostilo koncom novembra ruského diplomata, ktorý u nás vykonával špionážne aktivity, oznámil premiér https://t.co/yjjwbo74i4 — Denník N (@dennikN) December 5, 2018

The Russian Embassy in Slovakia announced that it is studying information about the expulsion of its diplomat.

BREAKING: Slovakia expels Russian diplomat allegedly engaged in espionage, reports say https://t.co/c7OfcoJgvG pic.twitter.com/8lRMZstoR4 — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) December 5, 2018

It is not the first time European states have accused Russia of espionage. Earlier, the Austrian government announced on 9 November that they had launched an investigation into a 70-year-old retired colonel, suspected of working for Russian intelligence since the 1990s. Moscow has denied the allegations, calling them baseless.