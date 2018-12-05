Slovakia expels Russian diplomat

Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini announced on 5 December that the country will expel a Russian diplomat on basis of the information from the military intelligence that he was engaged in espionage, the Slovak media outlet Dennik reported.

We expelled him on November 22 and he left Slovakia within 48 hours”, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said.

The Russian Embassy in Slovakia announced that it is studying information about the expulsion of its diplomat.

It is not the first time European states have accused Russia of espionage. Earlier, the Austrian government announced on 9 November that they had launched an investigation into a 70-year-old retired colonel, suspected of working for Russian intelligence since the 1990s. Moscow has denied the allegations, calling them baseless.

