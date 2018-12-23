Kadyrov doesn’t seek reelection

The leader of Chechen Republic (Russia) Ramzan Kadyrov is willing  to end his term as the governor without renewal, he said on the Moscow 24 TV channel.

Kadyrov told that he does not see himself in another high-ranking federal position “I am not a man of this level,” he added.

Kadyrov, 42, has ruled the Russian North Caucasus Republic of Chechnya since 2007, taking over the lead after his father Akhmad brutal assassination (2004) in a terrorist act. He was re-elected by the Chechen parliament in 2011 and won the position of a head of the Republic in election in 2016 with 97.5% of the vote.

